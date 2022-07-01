Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.98%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that EnerCom Announces Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022.

Registration is Open Now for EnerCom Denver with One-on-One Meeting Requests Opening for Qualified Investors on July 1st.

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that it has published the preliminary presentation times and schedule for presenting companies at EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com and that qualified investors that have registered for the conference will be able to start requesting One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies beginning this Friday, July 1, 2022 on the conference website.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock dropped by -5.60%. The one-year Liberty Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.22. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.47 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 157.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 4315188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.70, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,653 million, or 74.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,557,136, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,819,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.52 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $146.29 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 14,170,561 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,238,916 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 104,149,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,559,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,948 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,649 shares during the same period.