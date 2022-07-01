Lake Street slashes price target on Akerna Corp. [KERN] – find out why.

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1299, while the highest price level was $0.1539. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Akerna Corp. Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering.

Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (“Akerna” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 29,382,861 units of the Company consisting of 29,382,861 shares of common stock together with common stock warrants (the “common warrants”) to purchase up to 29,382,861 shares of common stock and (ii) 14,095,400 pre-funded units, consisting of 14,095,400 pre-funded warrants, with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with common warrants to purchase up to 14,095,400 shares of common stock. The units are being sold at a public offering price of $0.23 per unit and the pre-funded units are being sold at a public offering price of $0.2299 per pre-funded unit. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.0001 or on a cashless basis and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $0.23 per share subject to certain adjustments, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to (i) an additional 6,521,739 shares of common stock and/or (ii) 6,521,739 common warrants and/or (iii) 6,521,739 pre-funded warrants to cover over-allotments, if any, with the total over-allotments not to exceed 13,043,478 shares, including the common stock underlying the common warrants and pre-funded warrants.

The gross offering proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any warrants, are expected to be approximately $10 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 5, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.10 percent and weekly performance of -62.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -65.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -88.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 493.78K shares, KERN reached to a volume of 67716351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KERN shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Akerna Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

KERN stock trade performance evaluation

Akerna Corp. [KERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.84. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -65.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.83 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4717, while it was recorded at 0.2875 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5714 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.40% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 815,886, which is approximately -6.159% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 307,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in KERN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40000.0 in KERN stock with ownership of nearly -0.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 308,847 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 728,950 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,324,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,362,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,860 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 335,646 shares during the same period.