JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price plunged by -3.76 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on March 25, 2022 that BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

A sum of 3306660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $2.64 and dropped to a low of $2.55 until finishing in the latest session at $2.56.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.58. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.10, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158 million, or 5.90% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 24,998,710, which is approximately -0.872% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,261,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.71 million in BRFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.29 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 132.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 9,656,689 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,003,787 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 46,189,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,850,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,982 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,514 shares during the same period.