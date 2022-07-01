Jefferies lifts Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] slipped around -2.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $94.92 at the close of the session, down -2.41%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Simon® Announces New, Innovative Product Search Platform.

Simon® is pleased to announce the launch of Simon Search™, a new and innovative search platform designed to enhance the shopping experience by giving shoppers the ability to research in-stock products available at participating retailers located within a Simon property. Simon Search is available to millions of shoppers through the Simon app, property websites, and interactive directories located at Simon properties nationwide.

“Simon Search brings new search capabilities to our retail centers, offering shoppers multiple ways to search for specific in-store merchandise,” said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. “Simon is committed to providing shoppers with the most enjoyable shopping experience possible. This game changing search tool raises the bar, delivering enhanced inventory visibility to our shoppers. Consumer research has shown that almost 90 percent of shoppers are interested in the enhanced search capabilities provided by Simon Search.”.

Simon Property Group Inc. stock is now -40.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPG Stock saw the intraday high of $96.43 and lowest of $93.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.12, which means current price is +1.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SPG reached a trading volume of 3114926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $149.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $141 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SPG stock. On July 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPG shares from 125 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.41.

How has SPG stock performed recently?

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.35 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.17, while it was recorded at 98.23 for the last single week of trading, and 136.48 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.14 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Earnings analysis for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $27,204 million, or 89.50% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,391,784, which is approximately 3.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,082,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in SPG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.23 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 10.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 16,390,288 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 18,606,578 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 251,597,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,594,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,884 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,279,177 shares during the same period.