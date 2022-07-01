Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.89%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Jaguar Health Enters Exclusive Crofelemer License and Commercialization Agreement with SynWorld Technologies for Canalevia for Treatment of Diarrhea in Dogs in China.

License fees of $5.0 million, and up to $5.0 million in unregistered equity infusion, over next 24 months.

Service agreement of up to $5.0 million payable in unregistered Jaguar stock to SynWorld to support approval of crofelemer in China, providing Jaguar Health with up to 80% of profits.

Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock dropped by -93.58%. The one-year Jaguar Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.06. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.89 million, with 44.71 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 9831065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3856, while it was recorded at 0.3134 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0147 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

JAGX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.00% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,522,997, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,075,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.24 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -0.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 2,489,270 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,490,803 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,590,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,570,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,669 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 212,256 shares during the same period.