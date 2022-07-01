Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $16

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] price plunged by -2.75 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

To participate by telephone, please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter passcode 242133. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

A sum of 3620225 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $15.15 and dropped to a low of $14.585 until finishing in the latest session at $14.84.

The one-year HPP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.32. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $24.50, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.94, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 24.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,183,249, which is approximately 0.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,732,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.6 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $139.74 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 28.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 13,699,407 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,443,119 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 130,207,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,350,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,468 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,171 shares during the same period.