Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell -28.56% so far this year. What now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] traded at a low on 06/30/22, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.44. The company report on June 30, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

The time of the conference call in the release dated June 29, 2022 should read: 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3910143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 4.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $29.37 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 273.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3910143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $157.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $139 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 169 to 179.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 66.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.40, while it was recorded at 114.70 for the last single week of trading, and 142.66 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 48.40%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $30,554 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,683,918, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,226,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.63 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 46.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 29,242,711 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 33,049,344 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 207,957,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,249,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,588,108 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,259,830 shares during the same period.