Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Stock trading around $3.10 per share: What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.155 during the day while it closed the day at $3.10. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Helix Energy Solutions to Acquire Alliance Companies in Gulf of Mexico.

Expanded decommissioning presence represents significant step for Helix’s Energy Transition business model.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Alliance group of companies ‎‎(collectively “Alliance”) for $120 million cash at closing, plus the potential for post-closing earnout consideration.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLX stock has declined by -36.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.52% and lost -0.64% year-on date.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $471.66 million, with 151.14 million shares outstanding and 142.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3456842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5.30 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -33.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.12 and a Gross Margin at +2.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $425 million, or 89.70% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,420,826, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,199,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.92 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $24.84 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -24.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 14,347,379 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 8,732,769 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 114,004,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,084,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,764 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,480,031 shares during the same period.