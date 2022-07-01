HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Revenue clocked in at $59.72 billion, down -34.59% YTD: What’s Next?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] closed the trading session at $168.06 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $165.88, while the highest price level was $170.125. The company report on June 23, 2022 that McKesson and HCA Healthcare Announce Plans to Form an Oncology Research Joint Venture to Advance Cancer Care and Increase Access to Oncology Clinical Research.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Proposed joint venture aims to expand clinical research services to improve cancer treatment options for patients.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announced today an agreement to form a joint venture combining McKesson’s US Oncology Research (USOR) and HCA Healthcare’s Sarah Cannon Research Institute (“SCRI”). USOR is the research arm of McKesson’s The US Oncology Network and draws from a network of experienced investigators and dedicated clinical staff who specialize in oncology clinical trials. SCRI, which is the research arm of Sarah Cannon, HCA Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, offers end-to-end clinical trial site support services with a deep expertise in early-phase oncology research and drug development as well as a specialized contract research organization (CRO).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.59 percent and weekly performance of -5.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, HCA reached to a volume of 5186301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $255.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $273 to $271. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $267, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HCA stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HCA shares from 274 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HCA stock trade performance evaluation

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.11, while it was recorded at 176.34 for the last single week of trading, and 238.05 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.84.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 7.38%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,470 million, or 68.70% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,113,498, which is approximately 0.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,302,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in HCA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.53 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -28.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 10,508,876 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,591 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 171,570,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,157,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,453,431 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,577 shares during the same period.