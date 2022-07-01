GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] Revenue clocked in at $7.11 billion, down -37.91% YTD: What’s Next?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] slipped around -2.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.34 at the close of the session, down -6.32%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Celebrates New Singapore Fab with Arrival of First Tool.

One year after breaking ground, GF celebrates key milestone on path to expanded semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Singapore.

GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that its first tool has been moved into the company’s new facility on its Singapore campus. The milestone, just one year after breaking ground on the first phase of the Singapore expansion has been achieved in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and co-investments from committed customers. Today’s milestone brings GF closer to increasing manufacturing capacity at its Singapore site and fulfilling additional global demand for GF-made chips used in automobiles, smartphones, wireless connectivity, internet of things (IoT) devices, and other applications.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock is now -37.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFS Stock saw the intraday high of $42.75 and lowest of $39.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.49, which means current price is +1.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 3129291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $71.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53.

How has GFS stock performed recently?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, GFS shares dropped by -32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.14, while it was recorded at 43.82 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 23,419,711 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 17,811,078 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,933,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,164,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,132 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,682,963 shares during the same period.