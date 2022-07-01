For Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV], Analyst sees a rise to $11.50. What next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] traded at a high on 06/30/22, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.06. The company report on May 10, 2022 that 1Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 1Q22.

Highest net revenue growth in 7 years, led by a historic mark of 100 million total accesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3387568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for VIV stock reached $15.21 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 423.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 3387568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VIV stock performed recently?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, VIV shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.38. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 7.70% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 82,514,645, which is approximately -6.095% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,227,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.24 million in VIV stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $26.61 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly -0.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 4,361,868 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 12,082,534 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 103,448,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,892,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,758 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,681,498 shares during the same period.