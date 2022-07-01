For International Paper Company [IP], Analyst sees a drop to $46. What next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $42.29 during the day while it closed the day at $41.83. The company report on June 30, 2022 that International Paper 2021 Sustainability Report.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

International Paper is building a better future, guided by our Vision 2030 goals and driven by our people. We are committed to being a force for good in our communities. And we are using resources responsibly and efficiently, ensuring our business is safe, successful and sustainable for generations to come.

International Paper Company stock has also gained 1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has declined by -9.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.47% and lost -10.96% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $14.88 billion, with 375.20 million shares outstanding and 369.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3468685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $155, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on IP stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 80 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.36, while it was recorded at 42.45 for the last single week of trading, and 47.85 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,992 million, or 87.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,116,998, which is approximately -2.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,263,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.17 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 7.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 26,503,387 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 26,693,995 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 257,390,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,588,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,998,956 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,361,747 shares during the same period.