Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] price plunged by -2.13 percent to reach at -$1.59. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Etsy Launches Purchase Protection Program for Buyers and Sellers.

The program will refund buyers for orders when something goes wrong, enabling them to shop from small businesses with confidence.

Etsy will invest over $25 million annually to cover refunds at no additional cost to sellers.

A sum of 3705526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.89M shares. Etsy Inc. shares reached a high of $74.78 and dropped to a low of $70.4602 until finishing in the latest session at $73.21.

The one-year ETSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.28. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $141.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $105, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETSY shares from 140 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.29, while it was recorded at 77.26 for the last single week of trading, and 164.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 39.95%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,821 million, or 98.90% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,703,486, which is approximately 0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,522,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $916.79 million in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $559.23 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 186.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 21,173,698 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 15,339,232 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 83,979,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,492,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,967,112 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 2,875,080 shares during the same period.