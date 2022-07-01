Embraer S.A. [ERJ] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $23

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.78 at the close of the session, down -3.09%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Embraer establishes an agreement with Toyota to maximize efficiency in its production system.

Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) signed an agreement with Toyota do Brasil in order to embrace Toyota Production System (TPS) principles and concepts in its industrial operations. The initiative aims to eliminate waste, obtain operational efficiency, and increase value generation for stakeholders.

During the first phase of this joint work, a team of TPS specialists from Toyota Brazil will immerse themselves in Embraer’s daily work to evaluate and suggest improvements for the company’s main manufacturing area at the Ozires Silva Unit, located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.

Embraer S.A. stock is now -50.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERJ Stock saw the intraday high of $8.87 and lowest of $8.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.40, which means current price is +4.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ERJ reached a trading volume of 3190537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $16 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ERJ shares from 8 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ERJ stock performed recently?

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, ERJ shares dropped by -18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +15.61. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Insider trade positions for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

There are presently around $652 million, or 41.60% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 19,098,457, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 3,858,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.88 million in ERJ stocks shares; and SPX EQUITIES GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA, currently with $33.26 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 12,821,276 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,192,794 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 52,221,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,235,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,907,023 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,869,614 shares during the same period.