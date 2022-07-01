Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is -13.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] plunged by -$9.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.845 during the day while it closed the day at $39.29. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Cytokinetics Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics”) (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Cytokinetics also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Cytokinetics and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will mature on July 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by Cytokinetics. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Cytokinetics will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Cytokinetics’ election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), at Cytokinetics’ option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 6, 2025 and, in the case of any partial redemption, on or before the 60th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, at a cash redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Cytokinetics’ common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

Cytokinetics Incorporated stock has also loss -17.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYTK stock has inclined by 7.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.29% and lost -13.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CYTK stock reached $3.38 billion, with 85.00 million shares outstanding and 81.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 879.37K shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 10348981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $61.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08.

CYTK stock trade performance evaluation

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.23. With this latest performance, CYTK shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 37.87 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.54 and a Gross Margin at +86.32. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.32.

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,741 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,064,618, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,706,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.23 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $343.44 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 25.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 11,238,342 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,571,123 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 75,400,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,209,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,231 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,987 shares during the same period.