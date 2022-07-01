Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] Is Currently -27.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, down -27.03%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Achieves Key Business Objectives in First Half of 2022 and Continues to Advance Clinical Pipeline.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Completed Enrollment in Phase 1 Dose Escalation with Oral Fadraciclib in Solid Tumors -.

– No Dose Limiting Toxicities Observed at All Dose Levels Enrolled to Date -.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -72.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYCC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.40 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.19, which means current price is +6.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 349.40K shares, CYCC reached a trading volume of 3282720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

How has CYCC stock performed recently?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.86. With this latest performance, CYCC shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4624, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3225 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 41.00% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 514,780, which is approximately 59.685% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 508,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in CYCC stocks shares; and SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 265,103 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 152,170 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,924,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,341,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,687 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 45,855 shares during the same period.