Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Is Currently 8.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] traded at a high on 06/30/22, posting a 8.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.75. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Agreement with Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. for Development of a Next Generation iPSC Pipeline for its ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Platform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. in Palo Alto, CA for the development of a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline for the Company’s ImmCelz® platform. This project will be identified as iPScelzTM for future reference.

Dr. Joseph C. Wu, co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences remarks, “This is a great collaboration that translates our expertise in iPSC technology to accelerate therapies that improve patient care – fast-tracking bench to bedside.” Dr. Wu is the Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine & Radiology at Stanford University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2994774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at 13.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.82%.

The market cap for CELZ stock reached $6.90 million, with 6.45 million shares outstanding and 5.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CELZ reached a trading volume of 2994774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has CELZ stock performed recently?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.56. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2461, while it was recorded at 0.6941 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2697 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

Insider trade positions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 31,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CELZ stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $16000.0 in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 163,243 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 235,440 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 210,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,243 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 235,440 shares during the same period.