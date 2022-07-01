Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Is Currently -1.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] loss -1.82% or -0.43 points to close at $23.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3265147 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Confluent Recognized as the Winner of 2022 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced it received the 2022 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Through a strong partnership, Confluent and Microsoft enable organizations to connect data across their business and Microsoft Azure services in a fast, secure, and scalable way. This helps speeds up the development of real-time applications for companies to innovate and set themselves apart from competition.

“Data streaming and cloud are two of the biggest forces driving innovation for companies today,” said Vinod Devan, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem and Business Development, Confluent. “Together, Microsoft and Confluent make cloud-native data streaming effortless, so organizations can quickly build more personalized customer experiences and efficient enterprise operations. We’re honored by this recognition and will continue working closely with Microsoft to unlock real-time data feeds across every business.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.35, the shares rose to $24.14 and dropped to $22.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFLT points out that the company has recorded -69.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, CFLT reached to a volume of 3265147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $46.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading, and 51.57 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 35.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,109 million, or 76.30% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,688,776, which is approximately 241.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,971,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.26 million in CFLT stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $170.33 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 29,531,579 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 27,377,063 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,822,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,731,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,012 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 13,866,598 shares during the same period.