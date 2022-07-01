Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock Downgrade by Bryan Garnier analyst, price target now $71

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.05%. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Builders FirstSource’s 5th Annual Golf Tournament Raises More Than $700,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced it raised more than $700,000 on behalf of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (“LLS”) at its fifth annual corporate charity golf tournament. The event was held on June 15, 2022 at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas and is one of several annual charity golf tournaments the Company hosts across the country to benefit LLS.

Builders FirstSource’s contribution to LLS aids the organization’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. The Company has been a proud supporter of LLS for 16 years, raising over $6.5 million for the organization to date.

Over the last 12 months, BLDR stock rose by 25.88%. The one-year Builders FirstSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.81. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.98 billion, with 177.12 million shares outstanding and 170.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BLDR stock reached a trading volume of 3091256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $95.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.24, while it was recorded at 53.05 for the last single week of trading, and 66.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,312 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,612,282, which is approximately -5.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,422,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.57 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $700.69 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -27.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 17,954,819 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 24,869,274 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 130,576,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,400,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,743 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,933,454 shares during the same period.