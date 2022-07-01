Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, down -20.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $20.21 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.02, while the highest price level was $20.61. The company report on June 17, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ISSUES ANNUAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the release of its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s strategy to improve the environmental, social, and economic well-being of its stakeholders, as well as measurements, stories, and case studies of Brixmor’s progress with respect to related initiatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3107258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $27.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BRX stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BRX shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.22%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,004 million, or 97.77% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,190,584, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,470,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $696.65 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $406.62 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 99.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 27,025,883 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 27,752,397 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 242,286,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,065,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,921,622 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,848,335 shares during the same period.