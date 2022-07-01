BARK Inc. [BARK] is -69.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BARK Inc. [NYSE: BARK] loss -6.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that BARK Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.

BARK Inc. represents 173.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $228.94 million with the latest information. BARK stock price has been found in the range of $1.28 to $1.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, BARK reached a trading volume of 5311363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BARK Inc. [BARK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BARK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BARK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for BARK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BARK Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for BARK stock

BARK Inc. [BARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, BARK shares dropped by -48.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for BARK Inc. [BARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2722, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1700 for the last 200 days.

BARK Inc. [BARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BARK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at BARK Inc. [BARK]

There are presently around $82 million, or 36.80% of BARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BARK stocks are: AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,385,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, holding 7,943,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.17 million in BARK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.89 million in BARK stock with ownership of nearly -47.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in BARK Inc. [NYSE:BARK] by around 9,978,695 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 14,580,180 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 39,710,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,268,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BARK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,993 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,017,197 shares during the same period.