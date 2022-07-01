Athenex Inc. [ATNX] is -69.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] price plunged by -8.14 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Athenex to Participate in Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium.

Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that Daniel Lang, M.D., President, Athenex Cell Therapy, will participate in The Next Cells & Mechanisms to Watch in Oncology panel at the Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:30 am Eastern Time in New York, NY. Company management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the event.

Registration is available on the Truist symposia-cel website. An audio archive of the webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Athenex website for the following 90 days.

A sum of 4909081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Athenex Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4755 and dropped to a low of $0.4112 until finishing in the latest session at $0.42.

The one-year ATNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.73. The average equity rating for ATNX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Athenex Inc. [ATNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNX shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

ATNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.51. With this latest performance, ATNX shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5118, while it was recorded at 0.4784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3632 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athenex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.23 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.78.

Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 37.00% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,532,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,473,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in ATNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.78 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly -17.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 1,721,390 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,805,505 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,518,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,045,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,458 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,338 shares during the same period.