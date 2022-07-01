Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell -46.37% so far this year. What now?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] traded at a high on 06/30/22, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.59. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Ardelyx Announces $20 Million Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HealthCare Royalty Partners funding supports the ongoing launch of IBSRELA® in the United States in exchange for future hyperphosphatemia royalty payments from Ardelyx Japanese collaboration partner.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the company may receive up to $20 million from HealthCare Royalty Partners (HealthCare Royalty) from the sale of its future royalties and sales milestones from Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd (Kyowa Kirin), its collaboration partner in Japan for the commercialization of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6792905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardelyx Inc. stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.31%.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $86.54 million, with 130.94 million shares outstanding and 128.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 6792905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6811, while it was recorded at 0.5872 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9638 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $24 million, or 28.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,700,576, which is approximately 1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 4,761,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.32 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly -11.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 9,439,954 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,649,790 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,857,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,946,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,372,784 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,432,160 shares during the same period.