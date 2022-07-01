Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Revenue clocked in at $4.53 billion, down -33.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$1.2. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Brightspeed Achieves Major Regulatory Milestone in Its Operational Readiness Preparations.

Secures All Required State Approvals to Support Expansion of Fiber-Based Internet Investment Across Its Multistate Territory.

Apollo/Lumen Transaction on Track to Close in Early Fourth Quarter 2022.

A sum of 3788661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $49.22 and dropped to a low of $47.20 until finishing in the latest session at $48.48.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.24. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $71.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.20.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 50.76 for the last single week of trading, and 64.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.29%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,290 million, or 53.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 62,454,786 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 139,875,129 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 105,438,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,768,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,079,299 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 100,326,531 shares during the same period.