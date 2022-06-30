why Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVI] gained 21.29% or 0.43 points to close at $2.45 with a heavy trading volume of 64434668 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Trevi Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from the Ph2b/3 PRISM Trial of Haduvio™ in the Treatment of Prurigo Nodularis.

Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) demonstrated statistically significant results on the primary efficacy endpoint as measured by a 4-point reduction in the Worst Itch – Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS) (p=0.0157).

The trial also met key secondary endpoints, with a safety profile consistent with prior studies.

It opened the trading session at $2.47, the shares rose to $2.78 and dropped to $2.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRVI points out that the company has recorded 259.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -432.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 715.14K shares, TRVI reached to a volume of 64434668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for TRVI stock

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.29. With this latest performance, TRVI shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.29.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]

There are presently around $24 million, or 27.20% of TRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVI stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 4,824,883, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.52% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,824,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 million in TRVI stocks shares; and MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $3.11 million in TRVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVI] by around 1,776,034 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 7,781,423 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,432,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,989,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,427 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,904 shares during the same period.