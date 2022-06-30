Wall Street Analyst Resumed Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] plunged by -$1.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.27. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Final Valuation for Emerging Markets and Global Equity ETFs.

Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF (FSEM) and Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF (FGSG).

FSEM and FGSG were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of market close on June 24, 2022 and will be terminated at the close of business today, June 29, 2022. The ETF terminations were previously announced on April 22, 2022.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock has also loss -3.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEN stock has declined by -19.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.68% and lost -30.52% year-on date.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $11.19 billion, with 490.00 million shares outstanding and 283.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 4889530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BEN shares from 44.50 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 37.90.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 29.82 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -1.70%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,471 million, or 46.00% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,072,606, which is approximately 4.255% of the company’s market cap and around 43.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,906,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.4 million in BEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $671.38 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 23,483,248 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 20,696,852 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 177,489,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,669,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,843 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,194,188 shares during the same period.