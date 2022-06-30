Uxin Limited [UXIN] Is Currently -12.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] price plunged by -12.10 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Uxin Announces Receipt of Notification from Nasdaq.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated May 18, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 14, 2022, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

A sum of 3533040 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Uxin Limited shares reached a high of $0.4951 and dropped to a low of $0.43 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for UXIN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

UXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5329, while it was recorded at 0.4966 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4111 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uxin Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Uxin Limited [UXIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 45.10% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 41,282,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 11,444,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 million in UXIN stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $3.32 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,142,201 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,172,889 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 78,918,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,233,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,630 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,091 shares during the same period.