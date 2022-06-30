Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $41

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -7.56% or -2.93 points to close at $35.85 with a heavy trading volume of 4699730 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Florida with more than 434,000 members and assets totaling more than $6.6 billion, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide affordable personal loans to more Floridians.

It opened the trading session at $38.86, the shares rose to $39.28 and dropped to $35.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -77.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 4699730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $49.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $45, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 124 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.48, while it was recorded at 38.07 for the last single week of trading, and 155.33 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $1,573 million, or 47.90% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.78 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $140.24 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 12,212,377 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 13,840,217 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 14,519,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,571,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,758 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,040,869 shares during the same period.