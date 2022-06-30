Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Stock trading around $89.60 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] slipped around -2.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $89.60 at the close of the session, down -2.19%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Twilio Makes Its Debut in Canada’s Booming Tech Scene.

Appoints VP & GM to drive growth in the region.

Platform empowering top Canadian businesses to build differentiated digital customer experiences, including Shopify and Flair Airlines.

Twilio Inc. stock is now -65.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $93.04 and lowest of $89.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 412.68, which means current price is +16.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3067134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $203.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $175 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $120, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.25.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.70, while it was recorded at 94.99 for the last single week of trading, and 208.45 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $13,072 million, or 85.00% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,121,939, which is approximately 25.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,600,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $971.07 million in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $865.96 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 27,096,515 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 28,796,113 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 86,801,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,693,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,530,549 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 7,904,009 shares during the same period.