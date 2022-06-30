Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell -19.13% so far this year. What now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 ASCEND Clinical Trial Evaluating TMB-001 in Congenital Ichthyosis.

Pivotal Trial Expected to Enroll More Than 140 Patients With Moderate to Severe Congenital Ichthyosis at Leading Research Centers in the U.S., Canada, Italy, France, and Germany.

via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that the first four patients have been enrolled in the pivotal Phase 3 ASCEND clinical trial. ASCEND will evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics and safety of TMB-001 0.05%, a topical isotretinoin formulated using the Company’s patented IPEG™ delivery system, for the treatment of moderate to severe forms of congenital ichthyosis (CI).

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -19.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMBR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.34 and lowest of $0.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.24, which means current price is +33.26% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 3180280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has TMBR stock performed recently?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2809, while it was recorded at 0.2981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4324 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 871,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in TMBR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $62000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -0.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 395,557 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 402,971 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,909,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,708,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,014 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 303,542 shares during the same period.