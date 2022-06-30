ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 06/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2699, while the highest price level was $0.31. The company report on May 19, 2022 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate strategic update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.28 percent and weekly performance of -12.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 215.91K shares, THMO reached to a volume of 7781468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

THMO stock trade performance evaluation

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3997, while it was recorded at 0.2868 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9876 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,296, which is approximately -68.41% of the company’s market cap and around 13.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 43,037 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 225,867 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,024 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,766 shares during the same period.