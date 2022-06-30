The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell -77.52% so far this year. What now?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.12%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Founder Julie Wainwright to Step Down as CEO, Chairperson and Director of The RealReal.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian Appointed Co-Interim Chief Executive Officers of the Company.

The RealReal (the “Company” or “The RealReal”) (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that after 11 years of leadership, its Founder Julie Wainwright has decided to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Chairperson and member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective June 7, 2022. As part of the transition, the Board has appointed Rati Sahi Levesque, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert Julian, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, as Co-Interim Chief Executive Officers, effective June 7, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -87.33%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.01. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $213.05 million, with 93.48 million shares outstanding and 91.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 3917858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $244 million, or 99.00% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,442,925, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,015,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.86 million in REAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $15.88 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 60.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,048,977 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 20,843,956 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,139,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,032,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,482 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,371 shares during the same period.