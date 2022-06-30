The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is -26.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $27.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Tierney Welcomes New EVP/Media Director.

Jason Trubowitz Joins The Agency as The Head of The Media Department.

Tierney, an IPG agency, announced today its newest hire, Jason Trubowitz, to serve as the EVP/Media Director leading its planning, paid media, and data & analytics practice. With over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, Trubowitz joins Tierney to instill a heightened sense of collaboration and innovation across teams.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. represents 394.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.40 billion with the latest information. IPG stock price has been found in the range of $26.805 to $27.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 6256766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $42, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.22, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 34.94 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $10,721 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,707,617, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,519,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $924.23 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 28,799,273 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 32,551,199 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 328,800,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,151,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,314 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,550 shares during the same period.