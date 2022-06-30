The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] price surged by 0.08 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on June 29, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Scotiabank Partners with National Theatre School of Canada to Support Drama in Education and the Next Generation of Talent Nationwide.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

$450,000 commitment to support expanded regional programming and much-needed resources for long-standing community arts festival, DramaFest.

Please replace the release dated June 28, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

A sum of 3976003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares reached a high of $59.91 and dropped to a low of $59.16 until finishing in the latest session at $59.55.

The one-year BNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.21. The average equity rating for BNS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $74.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 273.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85.

BNS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, BNS shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.04, while it was recorded at 59.11 for the last single week of trading, and 67.45 for the last 200 days.

BNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 4.80%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,781 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 109,134,324, which is approximately -2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 54,033,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.44 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 3.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 23,958,015 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 40,647,350 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 469,530,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,136,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,874 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,591,384 shares during the same period.