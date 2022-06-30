The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Is Currently -1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.43%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that BNY Mellon Announces Intention to Increase Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 9 Percent to $0.37 per Share.

On June 23, 2022, the Federal Reserve released the results of its 2022 bank stress tests, which demonstrate the resilience and strength of BNY Mellon’s business model and capital position. The Federal Reserve also notified the company that its preliminary Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) requirement will remain 2.5%, equal to the regulatory floor. This SCB is expected to be effective from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The company intends to increase its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares by 9% from $0.34 to $0.37 per share, commencing as early as the third quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the company’s Board of Directors. The company continues to be authorized to repurchase common shares under its existing share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors, as announced in June 2021. The timing, manner and amount of repurchases are subject to various factors, including the company’s capital position and prevailing market conditions. Todd Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon said: “The Federal Reserve’s 2022 bank stress tests once again show that our resilient business model and strong balance sheet are well positioned to weather periods of even severe stress while continuing to support our clients and the broader economy. As we remain committed to maintaining strong capital ratios and delivering value to our shareholders, we are pleased to announce our intention to increase our dividend in the coming quarter.”.

Over the last 12 months, BK stock dropped by -16.88%. The one-year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.83. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.00 billion, with 809.47 million shares outstanding and 806.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, BK stock reached a trading volume of 4306141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $59 to $51.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 259.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.81, while it was recorded at 42.79 for the last single week of trading, and 52.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 6.34%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,032 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,167,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.48 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,798,028 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 32,921,210 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 611,655,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 677,374,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,247,602 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,368,192 shares during the same period.