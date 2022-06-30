Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] is -2.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.98 during the day while it closed the day at $9.96.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock has also loss -0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPOF stock has declined by -1.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.11% and lost -2.26% year-on date.

The market cap for IPOF stock reached $1.43 billion, with 143.75 million shares outstanding and 115.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, IPOF reached a trading volume of 5177241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF stock trade performance evaluation

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, IPOF shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Insider Ownership positions

52 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 18,678,059 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 16,316,224 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,474,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,468,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,798,227 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,326 shares during the same period.