Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Stock trading around $57.90 per share: What’s Next?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] traded at a low on 06/29/22, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.90. The company report on June 27, 2022 that REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A conference call with senior management will be held on Thursday, July, 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live telephone conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 (for domestic callers) or 1-201-689-8562 (for international callers) at least five minutes prior to start time. A webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6960759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for REXR stock reached $9.32 billion, with 160.63 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 6960759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $82.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $78 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on REXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.68.

How has REXR stock performed recently?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 58.54 for the last single week of trading, and 69.38 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.86 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18.

Earnings analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

There are presently around $9,860 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,698,814, which is approximately 7.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,363,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in REXR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $557.8 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly 1.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 17,422,075 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,864,798 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 143,660,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,946,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,841,150 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,375 shares during the same period.