Raymond James lifts CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.75%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that CommScope joins the CEO Action to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace.

Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Business Community.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announces today that Chuck Treadway, President and CEO, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™.

Over the last 12 months, COMM stock dropped by -71.10%. The one-year CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.53. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 205.40 million shares outstanding and 202.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, COMM stock reached a trading volume of 4116337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $18 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

COMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 28.20%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 94.30% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,002,559, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,673,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.89 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $117.05 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 25,222,407 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 24,178,773 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 142,571,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,972,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,817 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,484,012 shares during the same period.