Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Revenue clocked in at $676.50 million, down -13.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.98 during the day while it closed the day at $6.93. The company report on May 16, 2022 that PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS COLLABORATES WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO BRING THE LUXURY COLLECTION BRAND TO CAP CANA.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, is Slated to Debut as the Brand’s First All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, and Marriott International, Inc. today announced an agreement between Francisco Martínez, the owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Marriott International to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort. The new resort is expected to open in summer 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock has also gained 1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLYA stock has declined by -23.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.17% and lost -13.16% year-on date.

The market cap for PLYA stock reached $1.07 billion, with 165.74 million shares outstanding and 131.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 5004714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PLYA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLYA shares from 3 to 5.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99.

PLYA stock trade performance evaluation

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, PLYA shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.08 and a Gross Margin at +22.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $901 million, or 79.00% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 11,776,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.38 million in PLYA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $79.24 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 18.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 23,182,729 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,639,228 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 87,586,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,408,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,080,438 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 8,107,447 shares during the same period.