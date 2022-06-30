Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain 5.32% so far this year. What now?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.03%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Operating Results.

Fourth quarter reported net sales increased 4.9 percent; fiscal 2022 reported net sales of $6.5 billion increased 9.9 percent.

Drove adjusted operating margin expansion during the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 across both Dental and Animal Health segments.

Over the last 12 months, PDCO stock rose by 2.25%. The one-year Patterson Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.58. The average equity rating for PDCO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.00 billion, with 97.47 million shares outstanding and 86.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.55K shares, PDCO stock reached a trading volume of 3502126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $35.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Patterson Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDCO stock. On June 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PDCO shares from 34 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

PDCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, PDCO shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.82, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.35. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 13.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.94. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $19,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.16.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PDCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 7.15%.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,233 million, or 84.30% of PDCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,718,402, which is approximately 0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,382,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.3 million in PDCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.43 million in PDCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO] by around 5,110,842 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 5,121,200 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 69,622,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,854,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,458,791 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,026,413 shares during the same period.