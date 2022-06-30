NatWest Group plc [NWG] Revenue clocked in at $11.62 billion, down -8.84% YTD: What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that CIBC, Itaú, NAB and NatWest Group launch carbon offset platform to drive transparency in Voluntary Carbon Market.

Pilot brings efficiency, liquidity and global standards to the carbon offset ecosystem.

As part of an international joint effort, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE:CM), Itaú Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB), National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) and NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) today announced Project Carbon, a Voluntary Carbon Marketplace pilot.

Over the last 12 months, NWG stock dropped by -1.07%. The one-year NatWest Group plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for NWG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.11 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, NWG stock reached a trading volume of 9438678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NatWest Group plc [NWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $8.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for NatWest Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.79.

NWG Stock Performance Analysis:

NatWest Group plc [NWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, NWG shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NatWest Group plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NatWest Group plc [NWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.85. NatWest Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for NWG is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 292.97. Additionally, NWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] managed to generate an average of $46,592 per employee.

NatWest Group plc [NWG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212 million, or 0.70% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 6,808,635, which is approximately 2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,344,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.98 million in NWG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.49 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 10,033,735 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,245,696 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,157,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,436,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,722,438 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,231,469 shares during the same period.