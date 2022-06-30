Market cap of Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] reaches 10.09M – now what?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.67%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Completion of Dosing for a Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis.

-Data anticipated in Q3 2022-.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that it has completed enrollment and dosing of its Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Over the last 12 months, REVB stock dropped by -93.74%. The one-year Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for REVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.09 million, with 14.20 million shares outstanding and 8.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 513.92K shares, REVB stock reached a trading volume of 3586558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

REVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.67. With this latest performance, REVB shares gained by 17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6615, while it was recorded at 0.5252 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0981 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revelation Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 30.40% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 817,562, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 42,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in REVB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 1,050,796 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,098,614 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,087,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,038,478 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,614 shares during the same period.