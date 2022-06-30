Market cap of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] reaches 21.49B – now what?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.71 during the day while it closed the day at $35.64. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Invitation Homes Announces New $725 Million Sustainability-Linked Seven-Year Term Loan.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a new $725 million seven-year unsecured term loan maturing in June 2029.

The sustainability-linked term loan bears interest at rates based on the Company’s senior unsecured credit rating, which equated to an interest rate of Adjusted Term SOFR plus 125 basis points at the time of closing based on the Company’s current credit ratings. Pricing of the term loan can further improve if the Company meets certain ESG performance targets as determined via an independent third-party evaluation, similar to its existing five-year unsecured credit facility.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock has also gained 4.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVH stock has declined by -14.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.07% and lost -21.39% year-on date.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $21.49 billion, with 606.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3624573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 71.18.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.52, while it was recorded at 35.51 for the last single week of trading, and 40.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 17.14%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,723 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,649,432, which is approximately 3.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 74,757,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -2.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 78,619,458 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 49,968,368 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 478,536,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,124,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,621,182 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 10,869,381 shares during the same period.