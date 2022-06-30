Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 50.80M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] gained 24.57% on the last trading session, reaching $3.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DEVELOP SOURCING CHANNEL OF HALAL PRODUCTS IN THAILAND.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that the Company’s subsidiary World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. (“WISE”) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT), the Halal Standards Institute of Thailand and the Halal Science Center Chulalongkorn University Thailand (together as “Thailand Partners”), to establish a strategic partnership to collaborate in Halal affairs including establishing standards, inspection, certification, Halal forensic science laboratory and research exchanges.

The Thailand Partners are to actively provide and assist WISE to procure Halal products in Thailand. The Thailand Partners are well placed in the Thailand markets to identify Thai companies for collaboration in purchasing process, quality control, risk assessment, and operation management. In addition, the parties will actively develop innovative online cooperation to promote Halal products through online platform events and trade promotions, as well as on organizing joint academic events such as online training courses, conferences and seminars. The parties shall also share resources including the use the name and logo of the Thailand Partners on marketing materials and websites as a “strategic partner”.

Integrated Media Technology Limited represents 9.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.80 million with the latest information. IMTE stock price has been found in the range of $2.91 to $3.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 14142851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 507.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.81. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3110.53 and a Gross Margin at -1121.79. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2988.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.68.

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 11,586, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.78% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 20,673 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 42,570 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 42,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,673 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,570 shares during the same period.