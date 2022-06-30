Market cap of First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] reaches 6.84M – now what?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: FWBI] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, down -3.03%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that First Wave BioPharma to Participate in “Fireside Chat” at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fireside Chat scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., EDT.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today, that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a “fireside chat” with Yi Chen, Ph.D., Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, during the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23-26, 2022, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is now -77.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FWBI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.38 and lowest of $0.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.57, which means current price is +14.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 967.50K shares, FWBI reached a trading volume of 9516367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWBI shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has FWBI stock performed recently?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, FWBI shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3942, while it was recorded at 0.3062 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4643 for the last 200 days.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for First Wave BioPharma Inc. [FWBI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of FWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,553, which is approximately -26.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 91,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in FWBI stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $28000.0 in FWBI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Wave BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in First Wave BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:FWBI] by around 74,618 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 234,452 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 259,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWBI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,330 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 155,011 shares during the same period.