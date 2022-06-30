Market cap of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] reaches 18.86M – now what?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] price surged by 13.68 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on June 29, 2022 that AEMD: Positive Results in a Range of Conditions, Including COVID-19 & Monkeypox.

By M. Marin.

A sum of 8422245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 350.21K shares. Aethlon Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $1.55 and dropped to a low of $1.03 until finishing in the latest session at $1.33.

The one-year AEMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.0. The average equity rating for AEMD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

AEMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.39. With this latest performance, AEMD shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1347, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9812 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aethlon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1197.07. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.58.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -84.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$788,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 494,602, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 270,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 55,553 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 333,596 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 878,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,177 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 101,535 shares during the same period.