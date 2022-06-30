Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] falling to $144. Time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] loss -5.32% on the last trading session, reaching $127.40 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Digital Realty Becomes First Data Center Operator to Reach One Gigawatt of IT Capacity of Sustainable Building Certifications.

With the publication of its fourth annual ESG Report, Digital Realty reveals progress towards environmental goals – hitting the milestone of securing one gigawatt of IT capacity in accordance with sustainable building standards.

Digital Realty also achieved 64% renewable energy coverage globally, up 14% from the previous year, while maintaining 100% renewable energy usage across its European and US colocation portfolios.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. represents 284.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.70 billion with the latest information. DLR stock price has been found in the range of $124.00 to $131.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 4150038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $160.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $180 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $170, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DLR stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 150 to 146.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.38, while it was recorded at 134.93 for the last single week of trading, and 148.17 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 24.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $37,114 million, or 97.80% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,440,352, which is approximately 1.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,493,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in DLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.58 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 8.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 16,707,604 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 22,717,779 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 236,392,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,818,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,715 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,194,181 shares during the same period.