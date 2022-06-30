Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] plunged by -$2.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.78 during the day while it closed the day at $40.27. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field Now Open with Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar.

22,300-square-foot freestanding entertainment destination boasts more than 20 betting stations and Guy Fieri’s first-ever full-service restaurant in Arizona.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks – announced today that Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is officially open. The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has declined by -50.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.60% and lost -56.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $7.67 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4422003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $107.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $127 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 110 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.52, while it was recorded at 42.26 for the last single week of trading, and 81.54 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,859 million, or 97.00% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,843,353, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,877,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.09 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $728.74 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 20,310,287 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 17,916,000 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 167,952,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,178,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,066,952 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,732,967 shares during the same period.