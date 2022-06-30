Lake Street slashes price target on RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] – find out why.

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, down -8.32%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that RiceBran Technologies Pursues UFA Upcycled Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Manufacturing Practices and Positively Impacting the Environment.

UFA Certification Part of Initiative to Reduce Food Waste and Further Establish Rice as a Healthy Ingredient.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced that the Company is pursuing upcycle certification from the Upcycled Food Association.

RiceBran Technologies stock is now 67.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIBT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.63 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.20, which means current price is +117.04% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, RIBT reached a trading volume of 5362319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has RIBT stock performed recently?

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.12. With this latest performance, RIBT shares dropped by -12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6369, while it was recorded at 0.6869 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4953 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.35 and a Gross Margin at +1.42. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.07.

RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

There are presently around $8 million, or 23.50% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 9,226,068, which is approximately -13.363% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in RIBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 282,267 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,247,769 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,743,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,273,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,208 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,344 shares during the same period.