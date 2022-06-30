JP Morgan lifts Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] loss -11.25% or -0.37 points to close at $2.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4659803 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Archer Flight Testing Gains Momentum, On Pace to Achieve Transition Flight By Year End.

Based on the success of its recent flight tests of Maker, Archer believes it will continue to accelerate its progress to full transition flights by year-end.

Archer is conducting multiple tests weekly as it progresses through Maker’s flight test campaign.

It opened the trading session at $3.30, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $2.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHR points out that the company has recorded -56.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 4659803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.09. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -28.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $168 million, or 30.20% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,920,922, which is approximately -3.406% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; GREYCROFT LP, holding 5,347,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in ACHR stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $17.18 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 25.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 10,589,249 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 16,300,632 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,283,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,173,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,923,254 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,713,023 shares during the same period.